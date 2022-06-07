American Software (AMSWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. American Software has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $594.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

