American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

