American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $8.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,754. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 40,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.76.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
