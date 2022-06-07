AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

ABC stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

