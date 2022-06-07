Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

