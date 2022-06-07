Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.16% of Amphenol worth $81,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE APH opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

