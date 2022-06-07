Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Boot Barn reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

BOOT stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.