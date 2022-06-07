Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In other Liquidia news, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,538.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,474,927.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,065,133 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,378. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,952. The firm has a market cap of $268.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.35. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.