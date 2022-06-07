Analysts Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the highest is $2.70 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,465,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after buying an additional 193,589 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.18. 347,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40. Assurant has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

