Analysts Expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.44. Ero Copper reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ero Copper.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ERO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 178,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,191. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47.

Ero Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

