Analysts Expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million

Brokerages expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to announce $53.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $54.00 million. European Wax Center reported sales of $47.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $207.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $231.71 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $233.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.08. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $104,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at $281,875,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 65.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 31.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

