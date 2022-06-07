Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $383.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $408.30 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $269.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.98.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $69.48. 534,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

