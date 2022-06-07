Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock worth $146,409 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NETGEAR by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 36.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.79. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.