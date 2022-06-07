Analysts Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 157,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,663. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

