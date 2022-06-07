Analysts Expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.50 Million

Analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $110.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the lowest is $109.81 million. Park National posted sales of $115.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $446.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.90 million to $448.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $468.65 million, with estimates ranging from $458.46 million to $476.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park National.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. Park National had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 31.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Park National stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.28. 24,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72. Park National has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

