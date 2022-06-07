Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. 653,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,794. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.