Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Workday stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.86. 2,116,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,603. Workday has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

