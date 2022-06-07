Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target at $22.18

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
ARC Resources stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $16.55.
About ARC Resources (Get Rating)
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
