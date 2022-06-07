Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $41.08

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJRI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 2,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

