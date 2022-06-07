Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,753.57

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,753.57 ($47.04).

BATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,675 ($46.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). Insiders have acquired 13 shares of company stock valued at $44,138 in the last three months.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 37.50 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,570 ($44.74). The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a one year high of GBX 3,607.50 ($45.21). The stock has a market cap of £80.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,362.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,126.16.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.