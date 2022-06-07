Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) PT at $41.00

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

CERE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,407. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.