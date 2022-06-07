Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) PT at $41.00

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CERE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,407. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
