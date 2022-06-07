Analysts Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) PT at $5.22

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $16,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $221,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,397,126 shares of company stock worth $5,648,226. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 563,737 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 32.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 14,945,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,885,549. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

