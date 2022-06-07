Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target at $10.33

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,696. The company has a market cap of $165.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

