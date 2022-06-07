Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$27.22

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$22.45 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$21.38 and a 1 year high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,261,879. Also, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 199,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,167.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

