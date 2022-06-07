Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) PT at $128.26

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.26.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,165 shares of company stock worth $25,916,699. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. 12,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,428. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

