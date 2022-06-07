Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $29.56

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

FTCH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Farfetch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

