Analysts Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT at $44.00

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.23. 812,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,352. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,912 shares of company stock valued at $613,796. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

