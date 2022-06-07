Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target at $59.46

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.46.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,605. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Imperial Oil by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 239,620 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,037,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 317,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

