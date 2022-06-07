Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $51.40

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,051. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.07. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Insmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

