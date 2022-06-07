Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Price Target at $6.68

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

LDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $767,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

LDI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 247,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

