Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $64.69

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $196,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $158,583,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 1,339.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,368 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.86. 29,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

