Analysts Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Target Price at $274.10

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.10.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.67. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.