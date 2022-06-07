Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) PT at $25.38

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NLSN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nielsen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $9,044,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 15.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $10,041,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

