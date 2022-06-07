Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $79.67

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.19. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

