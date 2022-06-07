Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $98.29

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.44. 49,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

