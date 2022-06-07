Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target at $22.00

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. 8,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,739. Repay has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Repay by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Repay by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Repay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

