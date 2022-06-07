Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Price Target at $19.96

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,568. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 503,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

