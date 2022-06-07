Analysts Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $252.77

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

WDAY opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.91. Workday has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

