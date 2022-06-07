Analyzing Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chiyoda and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A Onex 0 1 4 0 2.80

Onex has a consensus target price of $110.40, suggesting a potential upside of 83.85%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Chiyoda.

Risk & Volatility

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda -4.20% 41.92% 2.58% Onex 70.24% 14.19% 10.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chiyoda and Onex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.31 $72.01 million ($0.52) -6.81 Onex $2.03 billion 2.59 $1.41 billion $13.05 4.60

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onex beats Chiyoda on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda (Get Rating)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Onex (Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

