Analyzing Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) & Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disruptive Acquisition Co. I N/A -103.76% 4.57% Paya -0.73% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and Paya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disruptive Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A Paya $249.40 million 3.21 -$3.10 million N/A N/A

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paya.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disruptive Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 1 8 0 2.89

Paya has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 77.39%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Disruptive Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

Paya beats Disruptive Acquisition Co. I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Paya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

