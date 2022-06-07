Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $75.32 on Friday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16.
Ansell Company Profile (Get Rating)
