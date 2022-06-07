Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $75.32 on Friday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16.

Ansell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

