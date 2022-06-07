Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Anthem by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $497.42 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

