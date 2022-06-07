Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,463.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.57 ($18.34).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.29) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.61) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,522.50 ($19.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.