Anyswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $671,358.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $89.32 million and approximately $671,358.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00016020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.39 or 0.01869993 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 148.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00170360 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00425541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

