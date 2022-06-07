Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after buying an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

