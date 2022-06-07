ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 9.2%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.19 and last traded at $77.26. Approximately 2,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 310,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

