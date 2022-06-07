Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.51. Arhaus shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1,503 shares.

Specifically, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

