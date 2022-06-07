Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to announce sales of $978.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $972.60 million and the highest is $984.96 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $707.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,360. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,820 shares of company stock valued at $62,079,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

