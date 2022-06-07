ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 137,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,232. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31.

