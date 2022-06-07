Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.